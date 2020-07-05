All apartments in Irving
3825 Great Falls Ct

3825 Great Falls Court
Location

3825 Great Falls Court, Irving, TX 75062
Northwest Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
The house you are looking at is located at 3825 Great Falls Court in Irving, Texas.

It is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living room, 1 dining room, big backyard, front and back parking, large lot size house. It is located very near to Hanes Elementary School, Northwest Recreation Center, and ICI. 183 Highway and DFW Airport.

The rent is $1500.00 per month with a $1500.00 security deposit. Renter's insurance is a must.

The house is currently vacant, so please coordinate with me to view the house if you are interested.

If you have any questions or concerns please let me know.

Thank you for your interest.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

