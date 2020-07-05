3825 Great Falls Ct

Amenities

The house you are looking at is located at 3825 Great Falls Court in Irving, Texas.



It is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living room, 1 dining room, big backyard, front and back parking, large lot size house. It is located very near to Hanes Elementary School, Northwest Recreation Center, and ICI. 183 Highway and DFW Airport.



The rent is $1500.00 per month with a $1500.00 security deposit. Renter's insurance is a must.



The house is currently vacant, so please coordinate with me to view the house if you are interested.



If you have any questions or concerns please let me know.



Thank you for your interest.