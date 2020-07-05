All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3804 Sicily Street

3804 Sicily Street · No Longer Available
Location

3804 Sicily Street, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
new construction
Charming Luxurious Townhome, great location, easy access to Freeway 161, Beltline, 114 and 635. Beautiful double ceiling living room, tile on 1st floor, Second floor living area. Granite Countertops, SS Appliances, bright and open concept with spacious kitchen & lots of cabinets, vaulted ceilings. 1 bedroom down plus full bathroom. Open patio with spacious backyard. HOA paid by the landlord, includes: Front yard maintenance and private community pool.
Make ready will de done prior new tenant moves in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3804 Sicily Street have any available units?
3804 Sicily Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3804 Sicily Street have?
Some of 3804 Sicily Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3804 Sicily Street currently offering any rent specials?
3804 Sicily Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 Sicily Street pet-friendly?
No, 3804 Sicily Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3804 Sicily Street offer parking?
Yes, 3804 Sicily Street offers parking.
Does 3804 Sicily Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3804 Sicily Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 Sicily Street have a pool?
Yes, 3804 Sicily Street has a pool.
Does 3804 Sicily Street have accessible units?
No, 3804 Sicily Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 Sicily Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3804 Sicily Street has units with dishwashers.

