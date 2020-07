Amenities

Perfectly situated home in the heart of Las Colinas. Five minute walk to Four Seasons Resort & Club, Tom Thumb and restaurants. Neighborhood monitored by Las Colinas Patrol. Open floor plan. New AC and Heat. Three car garage. Vaulted ceilings and windows providing and abundance of light. Granite countertops. Total privacy with 10 foot wall surrounding home.