Home
/
Irving, TX
/
3620 Flamingo Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3620 Flamingo Lane

3620 Flamingo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3620 Flamingo Lane, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath - This house qualifies for a $50 Rent Discount when rent is paid early for the coming month. The rent amount shown is the DISCOUNTED RATE.

This 1966 build is now a beautifully remodeled open-concept home.

The bedrooms are split with the master suite on one side and the two bedrooms and hall bath on the other side.

Between these is your spacious living area.

The kitchen is shaker cabinets with dark granite countertops and ceramic tile flooring. The bathrooms have the same granite and ceramic tile except with white cabinetry. You'll find carpet in the bedrooms to keep feet warm during the winter. However, vinyl wood plank is used throughout the rest of the living areas. The colors are neutral throughout to match the broadest range of decor.

We still have some cleaning to do now that major projects are complete but the house is otherwise ready for scheduled showings and a move-in this month if desired. Simply start the process with Contact Us or Apply Now.

(RLNE4585670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3620 Flamingo Lane have any available units?
3620 Flamingo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3620 Flamingo Lane have?
Some of 3620 Flamingo Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3620 Flamingo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3620 Flamingo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 Flamingo Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3620 Flamingo Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3620 Flamingo Lane offer parking?
No, 3620 Flamingo Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3620 Flamingo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3620 Flamingo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 Flamingo Lane have a pool?
No, 3620 Flamingo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3620 Flamingo Lane have accessible units?
No, 3620 Flamingo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3620 Flamingo Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3620 Flamingo Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

