3620 Flamingo Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom / 2 Bath - This house qualifies for a $50 Rent Discount when rent is paid early for the coming month. The rent amount shown is the DISCOUNTED RATE.



This 1966 build is now a beautifully remodeled open-concept home.



The bedrooms are split with the master suite on one side and the two bedrooms and hall bath on the other side.



Between these is your spacious living area.



The kitchen is shaker cabinets with dark granite countertops and ceramic tile flooring. The bathrooms have the same granite and ceramic tile except with white cabinetry. You'll find carpet in the bedrooms to keep feet warm during the winter. However, vinyl wood plank is used throughout the rest of the living areas. The colors are neutral throughout to match the broadest range of decor.



We still have some cleaning to do now that major projects are complete but the house is otherwise ready for scheduled showings and a move-in this month if desired. Simply start the process with Contact Us or Apply Now.



(RLNE4585670)