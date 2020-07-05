All apartments in Irving
3609 Hanover Lane
Last updated August 13 2019 at 6:44 AM

3609 Hanover Lane

3609 Hanover Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3609 Hanover Lane, Irving, TX 75062
Woodhaven

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Recently Renovated, Three Bedroom Two Bath Home with a Fenced Backyard Available SEPTEMBER 1st!! Only One Block Away from Las Colinas Country Club and Golf Course! Located in a VERY Nice, Quiet and Established Neighborhood with A Playground Only a Few Hundred Feet Away! Recent Updates Include New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring Through-Out Entire House (NO CARPET), New Appliances (NEW Stove, NEW Dishwasher, NEW Microwave and NEW Disposal), New Water Heater, New Bathroom Vanities and Hardware and ENTIRE House Freshly Painted (1 Year Ago). REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED!! Washer and Dryer Hookups Available. Amazing Location!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 Hanover Lane have any available units?
3609 Hanover Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3609 Hanover Lane have?
Some of 3609 Hanover Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 Hanover Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3609 Hanover Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 Hanover Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3609 Hanover Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3609 Hanover Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3609 Hanover Lane offers parking.
Does 3609 Hanover Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 Hanover Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 Hanover Lane have a pool?
No, 3609 Hanover Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3609 Hanover Lane have accessible units?
No, 3609 Hanover Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 Hanover Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3609 Hanover Lane has units with dishwashers.

