3609 Hanover Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Recently Renovated, Three Bedroom Two Bath Home with a Fenced Backyard Available SEPTEMBER 1st!! Only One Block Away from Las Colinas Country Club and Golf Course! Located in a VERY Nice, Quiet and Established Neighborhood with A Playground Only a Few Hundred Feet Away! Recent Updates Include New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring Through-Out Entire House (NO CARPET), New Appliances (NEW Stove, NEW Dishwasher, NEW Microwave and NEW Disposal), New Water Heater, New Bathroom Vanities and Hardware and ENTIRE House Freshly Painted (1 Year Ago). REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED!! Washer and Dryer Hookups Available. Amazing Location!!