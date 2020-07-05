All apartments in Irving
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:00 AM

3221 Hidalgo Street

3221 Hidalgo Street · No Longer Available
Location

3221 Hidalgo Street, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Updated Custom Home in The Hills of Las Colinas. This Alluring 3 bedroom with media-game room is an Open Concept floor plan with high-end NEUTRAL finishes throughout has high ceiling & large living area.Gourmet Kitchen with GE Monogram Appliances, Double dish washer, Built in refrigerator, Food warmer, Magnificent large granite counter top & plenty of storages are the eye catching thing in this immaculate house. Updated Carpeting, Hardwood Flooring. Large 28 X 8 Storage off garage. DaVinci Custom Slate Roof. Unground Granite Pool and Spa with Greenbelt zone in the backyard, Composite Lumber Fence and Deck. Pre-wired sound system with the speaker throughout the house including outside. MUST SEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 Hidalgo Street have any available units?
3221 Hidalgo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3221 Hidalgo Street have?
Some of 3221 Hidalgo Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3221 Hidalgo Street currently offering any rent specials?
3221 Hidalgo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 Hidalgo Street pet-friendly?
No, 3221 Hidalgo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3221 Hidalgo Street offer parking?
Yes, 3221 Hidalgo Street offers parking.
Does 3221 Hidalgo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3221 Hidalgo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 Hidalgo Street have a pool?
Yes, 3221 Hidalgo Street has a pool.
Does 3221 Hidalgo Street have accessible units?
No, 3221 Hidalgo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 Hidalgo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3221 Hidalgo Street has units with dishwashers.

