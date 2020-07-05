3221 Hidalgo Street

Amenities

Updated Custom Home in The Hills of Las Colinas. This Alluring 3 bedroom with media-game room is an Open Concept floor plan with high-end NEUTRAL finishes throughout has high ceiling & large living area.Gourmet Kitchen with GE Monogram Appliances, Double dish washer, Built in refrigerator, Food warmer, Magnificent large granite counter top & plenty of storages are the eye catching thing in this immaculate house. Updated Carpeting, Hardwood Flooring. Large 28 X 8 Storage off garage. DaVinci Custom Slate Roof. Unground Granite Pool and Spa with Greenbelt zone in the backyard, Composite Lumber Fence and Deck. Pre-wired sound system with the speaker throughout the house including outside. MUST SEE