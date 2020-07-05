316 Touchdown Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Light, Bright 1 story home for lease in a quiet Valley Ranch neighborhood all ready for new occupants. 4 Bedroom home w 2 living and 2 dining areas. Spacious master bdrm suite & family room. Inviting entry w stacked formals. Home is immaculate and well maintained and in move in condition with brand new Carpet! Granite Countertops in Kitchen and both Baths. Stainless Refrigerator included. Great location, backs to Grapevine Creek Green Belt area w direct access to miles of hiking-biking trails (Campion Trail) from the back yard. Short walk to Barbara Bush Middle School. Valley Ranch is convenient to great shopping, dining, entertainment, DFW Airport and downtown Dallas!