Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

316 Touchdown Drive

316 Touchdown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

316 Touchdown Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light, Bright 1 story home for lease in a quiet Valley Ranch neighborhood all ready for new occupants. 4 Bedroom home w 2 living and 2 dining areas. Spacious master bdrm suite & family room. Inviting entry w stacked formals. Home is immaculate and well maintained and in move in condition with brand new Carpet! Granite Countertops in Kitchen and both Baths. Stainless Refrigerator included. Great location, backs to Grapevine Creek Green Belt area w direct access to miles of hiking-biking trails (Campion Trail) from the back yard. Short walk to Barbara Bush Middle School. Valley Ranch is convenient to great shopping, dining, entertainment, DFW Airport and downtown Dallas!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Touchdown Drive have any available units?
316 Touchdown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 Touchdown Drive have?
Some of 316 Touchdown Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Touchdown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
316 Touchdown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Touchdown Drive pet-friendly?
No, 316 Touchdown Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 316 Touchdown Drive offer parking?
Yes, 316 Touchdown Drive offers parking.
Does 316 Touchdown Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Touchdown Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Touchdown Drive have a pool?
No, 316 Touchdown Drive does not have a pool.
Does 316 Touchdown Drive have accessible units?
No, 316 Touchdown Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Touchdown Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 Touchdown Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

