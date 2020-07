Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly renovated, two-bedroom second-floor unit located conveniently minutes away from access to major roads and freeways without the traffic noise. The inside of this spacious unit contains open living area, two private bedrooms, a large hallway walk-in closet, and shared full bath. Plus separate utility room can be doubled as an extra space for a clothes closet, too. Come see this place today before it's leased! WATER AND GAS INCLUDED!