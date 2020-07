Amenities

granite counters dishwasher fireplace microwave bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

LOCATED IN A GREAT COMMUNITY THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME FEATURES OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH TALL CEILINGS SPLIT BEDROOMS. LARGE MASTER SUITE OFFERS HIS AND HER VANITIES, GARDEN TUB WITH SEPARATE SHOWER AND LARGE DEEP CLOSETS. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, BUILT IN MICROWAVE, GAS STOVE, AND SIDE BY SIDE REFRIGERATOR. OWNERS ARE REPLACING CARPETS . MUST SEE!