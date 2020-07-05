2805 Trinity Street, Irving, TX 75062 Plymouth Park North
Amenities
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
The house in the process of being totally renovated.Available Sep 01, 2019 for move in. It has brand new wood looking tiles all through the house. Brand new kitchen cabinet with granite counter tops. both bathrooms has new bathtubs and luxury tiles.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2805 Trinity Street have any available units?
2805 Trinity Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 Trinity Street have?
Some of 2805 Trinity Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Trinity Street currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Trinity Street is not currently offering any rent specials.