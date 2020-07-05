All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 2805 Trinity Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2805 Trinity Street
Last updated August 23 2019 at 10:49 PM

2805 Trinity Street

2805 Trinity Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2805 Trinity Street, Irving, TX 75062
Plymouth Park North

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The house in the process of being totally renovated.Available Sep 01, 2019 for move in. It has brand new wood looking tiles all through the house. Brand new kitchen cabinet with granite counter tops. both bathrooms has new bathtubs and luxury tiles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Trinity Street have any available units?
2805 Trinity Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 Trinity Street have?
Some of 2805 Trinity Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Trinity Street currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Trinity Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Trinity Street pet-friendly?
No, 2805 Trinity Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2805 Trinity Street offer parking?
Yes, 2805 Trinity Street offers parking.
Does 2805 Trinity Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 Trinity Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Trinity Street have a pool?
No, 2805 Trinity Street does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Trinity Street have accessible units?
No, 2805 Trinity Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Trinity Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2805 Trinity Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Park Apartments
2700 Rock Island Rd
Irving, TX 75060
Cielo Azul
1826 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75061
The Grove at Irving
1901 W 5th St
Irving, TX 75060
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W
Irving, TX 75063
Agave Villas
1115 N O Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75061
The Blvd
5353 Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas