Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court pool bbq/grill tennis court

Totally remodeled condo in a great location. One story so you do not have to hassle going up and down. Master opens to private enclosed fenced area. The fenced in private are would be great to grill out with family and friends. Brand new appliances. This comes with a refrigerator and a washer and dryer. All you need to do is bring your stuff. There is a community pool, tennis courts and basketball. Very nice condo in a great location!