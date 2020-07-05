2801 Brockbank Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Remodeled Home sitting on an oversize corner lot. Brand new kitchen cabinet with soft close doors and drawers, brand new high-end Samsung appliances, new floors, new garage door opener, new paint throughout the inside and outside, We added a new full master bath in lieu of powder (with permit), New 5in baseboard and 3in crown molding throughout, new modernized front door, brand new AC system with brand new ducting throughout the house, Foundation has been repaired with lifetime transferable warranty, and a brand new roof. With two living areas, this home is perfect for anyone looking for space to entertain. It is centrally located in Irving, less than 10 min to Toyota Music Factory, and so much more!