Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:19 AM

2801 Brockbank Drive

2801 Brockbank Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2801 Brockbank Drive, Irving, TX 75062
Woodhaven

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Remodeled Home sitting on an oversize corner lot. Brand new kitchen cabinet with soft close doors and drawers, brand new high-end Samsung appliances, new floors, new garage door opener, new paint throughout the inside and outside, We added a new full master bath in lieu of powder (with permit), New 5in baseboard and 3in crown molding throughout, new modernized front door, brand new AC system with brand new ducting throughout the house, Foundation has been repaired with lifetime transferable warranty, and a brand new roof. With two living areas, this home is perfect for anyone looking for space to entertain. It is centrally located in Irving, less than 10 min to Toyota Music Factory, and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Brockbank Drive have any available units?
2801 Brockbank Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 Brockbank Drive have?
Some of 2801 Brockbank Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Brockbank Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Brockbank Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Brockbank Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2801 Brockbank Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2801 Brockbank Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2801 Brockbank Drive offers parking.
Does 2801 Brockbank Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 Brockbank Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Brockbank Drive have a pool?
No, 2801 Brockbank Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2801 Brockbank Drive have accessible units?
No, 2801 Brockbank Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Brockbank Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2801 Brockbank Drive has units with dishwashers.

