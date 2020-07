Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Beautiful New 2 story home in IRVING!!! House has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 1 living area. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, an abundance of cabinets, stainless appliances. Desirable Master suite, All of the bedrooms have walk-in closets! Out back there is a large covered patio for playing and dining that looks out onto a private backyard. This exclusive gated community offers privacy just minutes from downtown Dallas and DFW International Airport.