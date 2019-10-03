2724 Lago Vista Loop

Amenities

Well maintained single story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a large 2 car garage with full size utility area. Enjoy the natural lighting in the spacious living area that includes laminate wood flooring, a brick fireplace, vaulted ceilings, skylight and view of the pond. Eat-in kitchen features a gas cooktop, oven, dishwasher, disposal and breakfast bar. Master bedroom has en suite bathroom. Fenced backyard with open patio and storage shed. Alarm and sprinkler system. Elementary school, park and walking trail are directly across the street. Convenient access to highways. Buyer and buyer's agent to verify all information herein.