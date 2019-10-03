All apartments in Irving
2724 Lago Vista Loop

2724 Lago Vista Loop · No Longer Available
Location

2724 Lago Vista Loop, Irving, TX 75062
Espanita

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained single story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a large 2 car garage with full size utility area. Enjoy the natural lighting in the spacious living area that includes laminate wood flooring, a brick fireplace, vaulted ceilings, skylight and view of the pond. Eat-in kitchen features a gas cooktop, oven, dishwasher, disposal and breakfast bar. Master bedroom has en suite bathroom. Fenced backyard with open patio and storage shed. Alarm and sprinkler system. Elementary school, park and walking trail are directly across the street. Convenient access to highways. Buyer and buyer's agent to verify all information herein.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 Lago Vista Loop have any available units?
2724 Lago Vista Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2724 Lago Vista Loop have?
Some of 2724 Lago Vista Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 Lago Vista Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2724 Lago Vista Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 Lago Vista Loop pet-friendly?
No, 2724 Lago Vista Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2724 Lago Vista Loop offer parking?
Yes, 2724 Lago Vista Loop offers parking.
Does 2724 Lago Vista Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2724 Lago Vista Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 Lago Vista Loop have a pool?
No, 2724 Lago Vista Loop does not have a pool.
Does 2724 Lago Vista Loop have accessible units?
No, 2724 Lago Vista Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 Lago Vista Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2724 Lago Vista Loop has units with dishwashers.

