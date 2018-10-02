2616 Fountain Drive

Amenities
Upgrades Just Completed! Acclaimed Coppell Schools! Rare Opportunity To Lease This Gorgeous Three Year Old 'Darling Homes' Beauty In 'Bridges Of Las Colinas'. This Pristine Home Has 4 Bedrooms, 4+ Baths, Family Room, Gameroom, Media Room + A Private Study! Chef's Kitchen Boasts Beautiful Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Island Bar, 5 Burner Gas Cooktop, Double Ovens, Microwave Oven & SS Refrigerator! Family Room Opens To Kitchen And Features a Cozy Fireplace & New Wood Floors! Downstairs Master Retreat With Luxurious Bath* One Guest Bedroom + Private Study Downstairs* Fully Equipped Media Room, 2 Guest Bedrooms + Gameroom Complete The Second Level Of This Lovely Home! Homeowner Pays For Yard Care + HOA Fees.