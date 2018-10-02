All apartments in Irving
2616 Fountain Drive

2616 Fountain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2616 Fountain Drive, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Upgrades Just Completed! Acclaimed Coppell Schools! Rare Opportunity To Lease This Gorgeous Three Year Old 'Darling Homes' Beauty In 'Bridges Of Las Colinas'. This Pristine Home Has 4 Bedrooms, 4+ Baths, Family Room, Gameroom, Media Room + A Private Study! Chef's Kitchen Boasts Beautiful Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Island Bar, 5 Burner Gas Cooktop, Double Ovens, Microwave Oven & SS Refrigerator! Family Room Opens To Kitchen And Features a Cozy Fireplace & New Wood Floors! Downstairs Master Retreat With Luxurious Bath* One Guest Bedroom + Private Study Downstairs* Fully Equipped Media Room, 2 Guest Bedrooms + Gameroom Complete The Second Level Of This Lovely Home! Homeowner Pays For Yard Care + HOA Fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 Fountain Drive have any available units?
2616 Fountain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2616 Fountain Drive have?
Some of 2616 Fountain Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2616 Fountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2616 Fountain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 Fountain Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2616 Fountain Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2616 Fountain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2616 Fountain Drive offers parking.
Does 2616 Fountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2616 Fountain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 Fountain Drive have a pool?
No, 2616 Fountain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2616 Fountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 2616 Fountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 Fountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2616 Fountain Drive has units with dishwashers.

