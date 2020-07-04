2601 Encina Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool garage internet access

Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 and half baths in a gated community, 2 sparking pools and clubhouse. Spacious master downstairs with a cozy fireplace. Half bath downstairs for your guess. Ceramic and laminated floors downstairs,2 bedrooms up with Jack and Jill bath. Private garage and attached covered carport. Private patio access to back alley. HOA is paid by Landlord. It includes high speed internet, extended cable,security system, sprinkler system, water,sewer, trash and pest control. Tenant is responsible for electricity only. Accessible to 161, 183, 114, North Lake College, Dart Orange line, Las Colinas, shopping mall. Application fee $ 45 for every person over 18 yrs old. House is also for sale for $178,000.