2601 Encina Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2601 Encina Avenue

Location

2601 Encina, Irving, TX 75038
Las Brisas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 and half baths in a gated community, 2 sparking pools and clubhouse. Spacious master downstairs with a cozy fireplace. Half bath downstairs for your guess. Ceramic and laminated floors downstairs,2 bedrooms up with Jack and Jill bath. Private garage and attached covered carport. Private patio access to back alley. HOA is paid by Landlord. It includes high speed internet, extended cable,security system, sprinkler system, water,sewer, trash and pest control. Tenant is responsible for electricity only. Accessible to 161, 183, 114, North Lake College, Dart Orange line, Las Colinas, shopping mall. Application fee $ 45 for every person over 18 yrs old. House is also for sale for $178,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Encina Avenue have any available units?
2601 Encina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 Encina Avenue have?
Some of 2601 Encina Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 Encina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Encina Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Encina Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Encina Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2601 Encina Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2601 Encina Avenue offers parking.
Does 2601 Encina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Encina Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Encina Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2601 Encina Avenue has a pool.
Does 2601 Encina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2601 Encina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Encina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2601 Encina Avenue has units with dishwashers.

