Last updated October 26 2019 at 2:44 PM

2540 Corbeau Drive

2540 Corbeau Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2540 Corbeau Drive, Irving, TX 75038
Lakeside Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
PRIME Location, Luxury Townhome with great access to highways, 161,114,635 &183 in Las Colinas wi Great Open Floor Plan & Lots of Natural Light. Loaded with Granite Countertops, beautiful kitchen loaded wi granite counters, gas cooktop,& breakfast bar. Refrigerator, W&D, Wood Flooring, New Carpet, Ceramic Tile, Fireplace,Crown Molding,Gas Cooktop,Iron Staircase,upgraded patio. Master w garden tub, 2 sinks, separate shower, and spacious walk in closet. Second Bedroom has walk in closet & walk in bath. Low maintenance fenced in backyard. Landlord pays front landscape & HOA dues. Cose to DFW not far from Love field Airport. Just minutes to Irving's hot new entertainment center & an easy commute to all of DFW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2540 Corbeau Drive have any available units?
2540 Corbeau Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2540 Corbeau Drive have?
Some of 2540 Corbeau Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2540 Corbeau Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2540 Corbeau Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 Corbeau Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2540 Corbeau Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2540 Corbeau Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2540 Corbeau Drive offers parking.
Does 2540 Corbeau Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2540 Corbeau Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 Corbeau Drive have a pool?
No, 2540 Corbeau Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2540 Corbeau Drive have accessible units?
No, 2540 Corbeau Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 Corbeau Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2540 Corbeau Drive has units with dishwashers.

