2540 Corbeau Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

PRIME Location, Luxury Townhome with great access to highways, 161,114,635 &183 in Las Colinas wi Great Open Floor Plan & Lots of Natural Light. Loaded with Granite Countertops, beautiful kitchen loaded wi granite counters, gas cooktop,& breakfast bar. Refrigerator, W&D, Wood Flooring, New Carpet, Ceramic Tile, Fireplace,Crown Molding,Gas Cooktop,Iron Staircase,upgraded patio. Master w garden tub, 2 sinks, separate shower, and spacious walk in closet. Second Bedroom has walk in closet & walk in bath. Low maintenance fenced in backyard. Landlord pays front landscape & HOA dues. Cose to DFW not far from Love field Airport. Just minutes to Irving's hot new entertainment center & an easy commute to all of DFW.