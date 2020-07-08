2517 Syracuse Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Fully remodeled and updated with new appliances, plumbing, HVAC, electrical, flooring and paint, and tankless water heater. New concrete patio with large backyard. Large, split master suite away from other bedrooms with full bath and walk in closet. Comes with stainless refrigerator. Walking distance from city parks and pool, Elementary and Middle Schools. Approx 10 minutes to Las Colinas, Toyota Music Factory, and Convention Center. Only around 15 minutes to DFW airport, and 20 minutes to downtown Dallas.