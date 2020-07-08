All apartments in Irving
2517 Syracuse Drive

2517 Syracuse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2517 Syracuse Drive, Irving, TX 75062
Plymouth Park North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Fully remodeled and updated with new appliances, plumbing, HVAC, electrical, flooring and paint, and tankless water heater. New concrete patio with large backyard. Large, split master suite away from other bedrooms with full bath and walk in closet. Comes with stainless refrigerator. Walking distance from city parks and pool, Elementary and Middle Schools. Approx 10 minutes to Las Colinas, Toyota Music Factory, and Convention Center. Only around 15 minutes to DFW airport, and 20 minutes to downtown Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 Syracuse Drive have any available units?
2517 Syracuse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2517 Syracuse Drive have?
Some of 2517 Syracuse Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 Syracuse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2517 Syracuse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 Syracuse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2517 Syracuse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2517 Syracuse Drive offer parking?
No, 2517 Syracuse Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2517 Syracuse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2517 Syracuse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 Syracuse Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2517 Syracuse Drive has a pool.
Does 2517 Syracuse Drive have accessible units?
No, 2517 Syracuse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 Syracuse Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2517 Syracuse Drive has units with dishwashers.

