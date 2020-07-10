All apartments in Irving
2509 Dewitt St
2509 Dewitt St

2509 Dewitt Street · No Longer Available
Location

2509 Dewitt Street, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
A well maintained and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Irving is now available. This home features beautiful wood flooring, covered parking for 3 vehicles, a large covered patio, plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=FdBHBlARWc&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Dewitt St have any available units?
2509 Dewitt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 2509 Dewitt St currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Dewitt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Dewitt St pet-friendly?
No, 2509 Dewitt St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2509 Dewitt St offer parking?
Yes, 2509 Dewitt St offers parking.
Does 2509 Dewitt St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 Dewitt St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Dewitt St have a pool?
No, 2509 Dewitt St does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Dewitt St have accessible units?
No, 2509 Dewitt St does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Dewitt St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 Dewitt St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2509 Dewitt St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2509 Dewitt St does not have units with air conditioning.

