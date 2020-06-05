All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 2503 Tierra Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2503 Tierra Road
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:25 PM

2503 Tierra Road

2503 Tierra · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2503 Tierra, Irving, TX 75038
Las Brisas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Immaculate & well maintained 2-story condo featuring a 2 MASTER SUITES each with a private attached bath in one of the best split-layout plans available. Enjoy a private yard & patio, combining comfort and simple elegance. Sprawling entertaining spaces in the oversized Living Room that flows into the Dining Room & Kitchen. Outside living area & extra storage. This condo comes with both a FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED option. Landlord pays the following Utilities: Water, Sewer, Trash, Extended Cable & Internet, Blanket Insurance, Exterior Maintenance, Foundation Maintenance, Roof Repairs, Pest Control, Alarm monitoring!! Renter is only responsible for paying for Electricity & Warranty Service calls!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2503 Tierra Road have any available units?
2503 Tierra Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2503 Tierra Road have?
Some of 2503 Tierra Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2503 Tierra Road currently offering any rent specials?
2503 Tierra Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 Tierra Road pet-friendly?
No, 2503 Tierra Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2503 Tierra Road offer parking?
No, 2503 Tierra Road does not offer parking.
Does 2503 Tierra Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2503 Tierra Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 Tierra Road have a pool?
Yes, 2503 Tierra Road has a pool.
Does 2503 Tierra Road have accessible units?
No, 2503 Tierra Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 Tierra Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2503 Tierra Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cielo Azul
1826 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Jefferson Park
1127 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
The Grove at Irving
1901 W 5th St
Irving, TX 75060
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Alesio Urban Center
385 E Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas