2503 Tierra Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access

Immaculate & well maintained 2-story condo featuring a 2 MASTER SUITES each with a private attached bath in one of the best split-layout plans available. Enjoy a private yard & patio, combining comfort and simple elegance. Sprawling entertaining spaces in the oversized Living Room that flows into the Dining Room & Kitchen. Outside living area & extra storage. This condo comes with both a FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED option. Landlord pays the following Utilities: Water, Sewer, Trash, Extended Cable & Internet, Blanket Insurance, Exterior Maintenance, Foundation Maintenance, Roof Repairs, Pest Control, Alarm monitoring!! Renter is only responsible for paying for Electricity & Warranty Service calls!