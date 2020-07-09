All apartments in Irving
2427 Markland Street
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:33 PM

2427 Markland Street

2427 Markland Street · No Longer Available
Location

2427 Markland Street, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This house has is ALL!!! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 car garage and large side yard perfect for family entertainment. Great layout with large living room with wood burning fireplace and very spacious kitchen. Kitchen is equipped with Electric Range and Dishwasher. Split floor plan! The bedrooms are spacious and have plenty of closet space. Fresh paint, brand new carpet and nice, modern light fixtures throughout the house. Ceramic tiles in the kitchen and living area and carpet in the bedrooms. Washer & Dryer hookups.Easy access to 183, Loop 12 and I-30.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2427 Markland Street have any available units?
2427 Markland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2427 Markland Street have?
Some of 2427 Markland Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2427 Markland Street currently offering any rent specials?
2427 Markland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 Markland Street pet-friendly?
No, 2427 Markland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2427 Markland Street offer parking?
Yes, 2427 Markland Street offers parking.
Does 2427 Markland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2427 Markland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 Markland Street have a pool?
No, 2427 Markland Street does not have a pool.
Does 2427 Markland Street have accessible units?
No, 2427 Markland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 Markland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2427 Markland Street has units with dishwashers.

