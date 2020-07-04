Amenities

2323 Ridgewood Street Available 03/01/19 Cozy 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath Escape - This house qualifies for a $50 Rent Discount when rent is paid early for the coming month. The rent amount shown is the DISCOUNTED RATE.



This house was remodeled and then finished off with beautiful flooring, appliances and fixtures.



As with all of our homes, you'll find neutral colors in the walls and flooring. The Kitchen has granite countertops, shaker cabinets and ceramic tile flooring. The Laundry Room is immediately off the eat-in Kitchen and serves as a mud-room as well.



The bathroom has ceramic tile flooring. This is a shower-only (no bathtub) bathroom.



All three of the bedrooms in the house have 2 windows. There's an abundance of natural lighting!



The one-car garage is finished and has a door to the outside allowing access without raising the garage door.



There are two sheds in the backyard for storage of lawn equipment or lawn chairs and toys. The backyard is enclosed with a chain link fence.



This home is ready for immediate move-in.



