Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2323 Ridgewood Street

2323 Ridgewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2323 Ridgewood Street, Irving, TX 75062
Arts District

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2323 Ridgewood Street Available 03/01/19 Cozy 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath Escape - This house qualifies for a $50 Rent Discount when rent is paid early for the coming month. The rent amount shown is the DISCOUNTED RATE.

This house was remodeled and then finished off with beautiful flooring, appliances and fixtures.

As with all of our homes, you'll find neutral colors in the walls and flooring. The Kitchen has granite countertops, shaker cabinets and ceramic tile flooring. The Laundry Room is immediately off the eat-in Kitchen and serves as a mud-room as well.

The bathroom has ceramic tile flooring. This is a shower-only (no bathtub) bathroom.

All three of the bedrooms in the house have 2 windows. There's an abundance of natural lighting!

The one-car garage is finished and has a door to the outside allowing access without raising the garage door.

There are two sheds in the backyard for storage of lawn equipment or lawn chairs and toys. The backyard is enclosed with a chain link fence.

This home is ready for immediate move-in.

(RLNE4547550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 Ridgewood Street have any available units?
2323 Ridgewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2323 Ridgewood Street have?
Some of 2323 Ridgewood Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 Ridgewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
2323 Ridgewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 Ridgewood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2323 Ridgewood Street is pet friendly.
Does 2323 Ridgewood Street offer parking?
Yes, 2323 Ridgewood Street offers parking.
Does 2323 Ridgewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2323 Ridgewood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 Ridgewood Street have a pool?
No, 2323 Ridgewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 2323 Ridgewood Street have accessible units?
No, 2323 Ridgewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 Ridgewood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2323 Ridgewood Street does not have units with dishwashers.

