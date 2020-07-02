All apartments in Irving
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:08 AM

2307 Finley Road

2307 Finley Road · No Longer Available
Location

2307 Finley Road, Irving, TX 75062
Arts District

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Recently remodeled four bedroom, two bath home with large back yard with storage shed. Stainless appliances and plank flooring throughout. Will be available July 1st.

Don't miss this one!!

Pictures, Floorpan, Application: www.a2zpropman.com
Nicely remodeled single family brick home in the heart of the mid-cities metroplex. This home, lying within the triangle of 183, 161 and 114 and just south of the Cottonwood Creek off Story Road. Minutes from DFW airport. Centrally located, you can reach anywhere in the metroplex quickly from here.

You can go online to see floorpan and more pictures at www.a2zpropman.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 Finley Road have any available units?
2307 Finley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2307 Finley Road have?
Some of 2307 Finley Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2307 Finley Road currently offering any rent specials?
2307 Finley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 Finley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2307 Finley Road is pet friendly.
Does 2307 Finley Road offer parking?
Yes, 2307 Finley Road offers parking.
Does 2307 Finley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2307 Finley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 Finley Road have a pool?
No, 2307 Finley Road does not have a pool.
Does 2307 Finley Road have accessible units?
No, 2307 Finley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 Finley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2307 Finley Road has units with dishwashers.

