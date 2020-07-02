2307 Finley Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Recently remodeled four bedroom, two bath home with large back yard with storage shed. Stainless appliances and plank flooring throughout. Will be available July 1st.



Don't miss this one!!



Pictures, Floorpan, Application: www.a2zpropman.com

Nicely remodeled single family brick home in the heart of the mid-cities metroplex. This home, lying within the triangle of 183, 161 and 114 and just south of the Cottonwood Creek off Story Road. Minutes from DFW airport. Centrally located, you can reach anywhere in the metroplex quickly from here.



You can go online to see floorpan and more pictures at www.a2zpropman.com.