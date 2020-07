Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

Great Location. Move in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bath, nice sized living room equipped with a gas fireplace, includes full size washer, dryer and refrigerator. Close to Running Bear Park with playground, sport courts, and running trails. 1-year minimum lease, No Smoking and No Pets Allowed.



Application Fee is $40 per person over 18 in form of cash, money order or cashier’s check payable to Morrison Real Estate.