219 Rolling Fork Bend

Beautifully Crafted 5-4-2 in New Irving Community! Hardwoods and Granite Countertops! - Beautifully Crafted 5-4-2 in new Irving Community. 2013 Build. 3 Living areas, 2 Dining areas. Interior features hand-scraped hard wood floors on first floor. Formal dining area. Eat in kitchen with granite island, stainless steal appliances. Large living area down. Big master down with separate shower and tub, dual vanaties, walk ins. 2nd Bedroom downstairs with full bathroom. Large game room upstairs and Media Room with big 3 spare bedrooms! Covered back patio and fenced yard. 2 Car garage. Close to schools, highways and shopping.



