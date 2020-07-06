All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

219 Rolling Fork Bend

219 Rolling Fork Bend · No Longer Available
Location

219 Rolling Fork Bend, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Beautifully Crafted 5-4-2 in New Irving Community! Hardwoods and Granite Countertops! - Beautifully Crafted 5-4-2 in new Irving Community. 2013 Build. 3 Living areas, 2 Dining areas. Interior features hand-scraped hard wood floors on first floor. Formal dining area. Eat in kitchen with granite island, stainless steal appliances. Large living area down. Big master down with separate shower and tub, dual vanaties, walk ins. 2nd Bedroom downstairs with full bathroom. Large game room upstairs and Media Room with big 3 spare bedrooms! Covered back patio and fenced yard. 2 Car garage. Close to schools, highways and shopping.

(RLNE3288239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Rolling Fork Bend have any available units?
219 Rolling Fork Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 Rolling Fork Bend have?
Some of 219 Rolling Fork Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Rolling Fork Bend currently offering any rent specials?
219 Rolling Fork Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Rolling Fork Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 Rolling Fork Bend is pet friendly.
Does 219 Rolling Fork Bend offer parking?
Yes, 219 Rolling Fork Bend offers parking.
Does 219 Rolling Fork Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Rolling Fork Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Rolling Fork Bend have a pool?
No, 219 Rolling Fork Bend does not have a pool.
Does 219 Rolling Fork Bend have accessible units?
No, 219 Rolling Fork Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Rolling Fork Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Rolling Fork Bend does not have units with dishwashers.

