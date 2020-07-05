All apartments in Irving
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:20 PM

213 E Scotland Drive

213 East Scotland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

213 East Scotland Drive, Irving, TX 75062
Nichols Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Roomy, well maintained home in established area ready for tenants July 1. The huge majestic trees canopy over the house and yard and are the perfect accent to this retro home. Oversized rooms make for a variety of furniture options, huge living room has gorgeous original brick wood burning fireplace. Master bedroom has multiple closets! Plenty of parking at rear entry garage and extended driveway. pets on case by case basis. pet deposit required depending on pet.
tenant to verify schools and measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 E Scotland Drive have any available units?
213 E Scotland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 E Scotland Drive have?
Some of 213 E Scotland Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 E Scotland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
213 E Scotland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 E Scotland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 E Scotland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 213 E Scotland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 213 E Scotland Drive offers parking.
Does 213 E Scotland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 E Scotland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 E Scotland Drive have a pool?
No, 213 E Scotland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 213 E Scotland Drive have accessible units?
No, 213 E Scotland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 213 E Scotland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 E Scotland Drive has units with dishwashers.

