213 E Scotland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Roomy, well maintained home in established area ready for tenants July 1. The huge majestic trees canopy over the house and yard and are the perfect accent to this retro home. Oversized rooms make for a variety of furniture options, huge living room has gorgeous original brick wood burning fireplace. Master bedroom has multiple closets! Plenty of parking at rear entry garage and extended driveway. pets on case by case basis. pet deposit required depending on pet.

tenant to verify schools and measurements.