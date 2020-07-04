2109 Mossy Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Hackberry Creek estates Large four bedroom, three and a half bath! First floor Master bath with jetted tub, separate shower and separate vanities. Open concept kitchen looking into breakfast room and large living area. to the breakfast. Three upstairs bedrooms with two full baths large living area or game room gathering space. Home comes with a Formal dining room and study on first floor. Great backyard to sit relax barbecue and play. Private gated community in the heart of Dallas and Fort Worth! BUYERS AND BUYER’S AGENT TO VERIFY ANY AND ALL INFO PERTAINING TO THIS PARTICULAR PROPERTY PRIOR TO EXECUTING CONTRACT. INFO HEREIN DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED. Photos coming soon!