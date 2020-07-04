All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 15 2020 at 9:12 PM

2109 Mossy Oak Drive

2109 Mossy Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2109 Mossy Oak Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Hackberry Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
bbq/grill
Hackberry Creek estates Large four bedroom, three and a half bath! First floor Master bath with jetted tub, separate shower and separate vanities. Open concept kitchen looking into breakfast room and large living area. to the breakfast. Three upstairs bedrooms with two full baths large living area or game room gathering space. Home comes with a Formal dining room and study on first floor. Great backyard to sit relax barbecue and play. Private gated community in the heart of Dallas and Fort Worth! BUYERS AND BUYER’S AGENT TO VERIFY ANY AND ALL INFO PERTAINING TO THIS PARTICULAR PROPERTY PRIOR TO EXECUTING CONTRACT. INFO HEREIN DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED. Photos coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Mossy Oak Drive have any available units?
2109 Mossy Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 Mossy Oak Drive have?
Some of 2109 Mossy Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Mossy Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Mossy Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Mossy Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2109 Mossy Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2109 Mossy Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Mossy Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 2109 Mossy Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Mossy Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Mossy Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 2109 Mossy Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Mossy Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2109 Mossy Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Mossy Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 Mossy Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

