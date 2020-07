Amenities

Extremely nice 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home. Newly Remodeled and looks great. Very Spacious Layout. Granite counter tops, fresh paint, laminate flooring, updated light fixtures , stainless steal appliances, washer dryer connections. Rent $1175 per month, Deposit $1175. Qualifications are as followed , income must be minimum of $3500 , no evictions in last 2 years, no violent criminal back ground , no loud or aggressive dogs.