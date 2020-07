Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Nice little Town home. Awesome location. $925 per month / deposit . Includes water and Gas. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living area. Parking. Dinning area. Gas Range, dishwasher. To qualify no evictions within the last 2 years, no violent criminal back ground , income must be minimum of $2400 per month.