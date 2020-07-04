2024 S Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

Rent price includes monthly house cleaning service! What a great house just minutes from Dallas and Ft Worth! Beautifully maintained neighborhood is waiting for you to make this house your next home. When you enter the house, you will be captivated by the open floor concept and lofty ceilings. You will notice the custom features of the house and hard surface flooring in the main living areas. The staircase leads up to the secondary bedrooms, media room, workspace with built-in desk and shelving, and a hobby room. All bedrooms have spacious walk-in closets and the house has great storage too! Come see what all this house has to offer you today!