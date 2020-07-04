All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 2024 S Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2024 S Hill Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

2024 S Hill Drive

2024 South Hill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2024 South Hill Road, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Rent price includes monthly house cleaning service! What a great house just minutes from Dallas and Ft Worth! Beautifully maintained neighborhood is waiting for you to make this house your next home. When you enter the house, you will be captivated by the open floor concept and lofty ceilings. You will notice the custom features of the house and hard surface flooring in the main living areas. The staircase leads up to the secondary bedrooms, media room, workspace with built-in desk and shelving, and a hobby room. All bedrooms have spacious walk-in closets and the house has great storage too! Come see what all this house has to offer you today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 S Hill Drive have any available units?
2024 S Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2024 S Hill Drive have?
Some of 2024 S Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2024 S Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2024 S Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 S Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2024 S Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2024 S Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2024 S Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 2024 S Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2024 S Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 S Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 2024 S Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2024 S Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 2024 S Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 S Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2024 S Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Park Apartments
2700 Rock Island Rd
Irving, TX 75060
MacArthur Ridge Apartments
10701 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Cielo Azul
1826 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Creekwood
4208 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Olympus Las Colinas
692 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Trails of Towne Lake
1147 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Alesio Urban Center
385 E Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Allura
6445 Love Dr
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas