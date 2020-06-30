Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2017 Oakhurst Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2017 Oakhurst Drive
2017 Oakhurst Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2017 Oakhurst Drive, Irving, TX 75061
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Completely redone...gorgeous home ready for Feb. st for occupancy. Very nice yard, fenced. Brand new hardwood flooring, ceramic tile in kitchen and eating area. Hurry to show.
All pets Ok
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
500
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2017 Oakhurst Drive have any available units?
2017 Oakhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2017 Oakhurst Drive have?
Some of 2017 Oakhurst Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2017 Oakhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Oakhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Oakhurst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2017 Oakhurst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2017 Oakhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2017 Oakhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 2017 Oakhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 Oakhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Oakhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 2017 Oakhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Oakhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 2017 Oakhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Oakhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2017 Oakhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.
