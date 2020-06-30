All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 2017 Oakhurst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2017 Oakhurst Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

2017 Oakhurst Drive

2017 Oakhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2017 Oakhurst Drive, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Completely redone...gorgeous home ready for Feb. st for occupancy. Very nice yard, fenced. Brand new hardwood flooring, ceramic tile in kitchen and eating area. Hurry to show.
All pets Ok

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Oakhurst Drive have any available units?
2017 Oakhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2017 Oakhurst Drive have?
Some of 2017 Oakhurst Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 Oakhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Oakhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Oakhurst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2017 Oakhurst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2017 Oakhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2017 Oakhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 2017 Oakhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 Oakhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Oakhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 2017 Oakhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Oakhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 2017 Oakhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Oakhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2017 Oakhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brandt
3950 North Story Road
Irving, TX 75038
Creekwood
4208 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Residences at Northgate
4310 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Las Colinas Heights Apartment Homes
3701 N O'Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Ridgeview Place
3725 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Newport Apartments
3466 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75062
WaterRidge
4600 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas