Last updated June 17 2020

200 Casa Grande Court

200 Casa Grande Court · No Longer Available
Location

200 Casa Grande Court, Irving, TX 75061
Garden Oaks

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Irving sits in a cul de sac with a fenced in back yard and has rear entry parking with a 2 car garage. This home features a gas fireplace, wet bar area and formal dining room area with formal living room. It is just over 2200 sq ft and has recently had updates to include lighting, painting, all new vinyl plank floors down stairs and new carpet upstairs, its a one of a kind home off N. Story Rd & Irving Blvd.
To apply please visit www.frontlineproperty.com and follow all application instructions.
$300 OFF 1ST MONTH RENT WITH 18 MONTH LEASE!!!

Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Casa Grande Court have any available units?
200 Casa Grande Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Casa Grande Court have?
Some of 200 Casa Grande Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Casa Grande Court currently offering any rent specials?
200 Casa Grande Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Casa Grande Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Casa Grande Court is pet friendly.
Does 200 Casa Grande Court offer parking?
Yes, 200 Casa Grande Court offers parking.
Does 200 Casa Grande Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Casa Grande Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Casa Grande Court have a pool?
No, 200 Casa Grande Court does not have a pool.
Does 200 Casa Grande Court have accessible units?
No, 200 Casa Grande Court does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Casa Grande Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Casa Grande Court does not have units with dishwashers.

