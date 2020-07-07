200 Casa Grande Court

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Irving sits in a cul de sac with a fenced in back yard and has rear entry parking with a 2 car garage. This home features a gas fireplace, wet bar area and formal dining room area with formal living room. It is just over 2200 sq ft and has recently had updates to include lighting, painting, all new vinyl plank floors down stairs and new carpet upstairs, its a one of a kind home off N. Story Rd & Irving Blvd.

To apply please visit www.frontlineproperty.com and follow all application instructions.

$300 OFF 1ST MONTH RENT WITH 18 MONTH LEASE!!!



Kelly Lawless

Frontline Property Management

0600525



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.