Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous two story town home with stone exterior in desirable neighborhood. Easy exit to 635, 114 and 161, minutes to DFW airport. one bedroom with living area down,iron spindle staircase leads to master and family room up. spacious family room with hardwood floors. Big kitchen with granite countertop, SS appliances and island. Front and Back maintained by HOA