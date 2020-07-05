1940 Loma Linda Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Newly renovated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 2-Story TOWNHOME, with Master Bedroom & Bath on GROUND FLOOR, with Living, Dining and Kitchen. 2nd Living with 2 Bedrooms & Baths on 2nd Floor. NEW WOOD FLOOR in ground floor Living and all Bedrooms. Freshly painted. Kitchen has Granite Counters, tile floors, and all appliances. Washer & Dryer are INCLUDED in the Lease Price. Neighborhood Security Patrol included by HOA. Applicants must use TAR Lease Application; application fee is $50 for each Adult over 18 for credit & background check. Minimum 12 months lease, but longer terms available.