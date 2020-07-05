All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1940 Loma Linda Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1940 Loma Linda Drive
Last updated May 8 2019 at 9:52 AM

1940 Loma Linda Drive

1940 Loma Linda Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1940 Loma Linda Drive, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newly renovated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 2-Story TOWNHOME, with Master Bedroom & Bath on GROUND FLOOR, with Living, Dining and Kitchen. 2nd Living with 2 Bedrooms & Baths on 2nd Floor. NEW WOOD FLOOR in ground floor Living and all Bedrooms. Freshly painted. Kitchen has Granite Counters, tile floors, and all appliances. Washer & Dryer are INCLUDED in the Lease Price. Neighborhood Security Patrol included by HOA. Applicants must use TAR Lease Application; application fee is $50 for each Adult over 18 for credit & background check. Minimum 12 months lease, but longer terms available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 Loma Linda Drive have any available units?
1940 Loma Linda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 Loma Linda Drive have?
Some of 1940 Loma Linda Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 Loma Linda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1940 Loma Linda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 Loma Linda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1940 Loma Linda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1940 Loma Linda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1940 Loma Linda Drive offers parking.
Does 1940 Loma Linda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1940 Loma Linda Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 Loma Linda Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1940 Loma Linda Drive has a pool.
Does 1940 Loma Linda Drive have accessible units?
No, 1940 Loma Linda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 Loma Linda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1940 Loma Linda Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Cimarron
101 Cimarron Trl
Irving, TX 75063
The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln
Irving, TX 75063
Residences at Northgate
4310 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Jefferson Park
1127 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
The Grove at Irving
1901 W 5th St
Irving, TX 75060
Courtyards Of Roses
601 W Rochelle Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Hidden Ridge Apartments
1290 Hidden Ridge Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas