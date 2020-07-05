1940 Loma Linda Drive

Amenities
Newly renovated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 2-Story TOWNHOME, with Master Bedroom & Bath on GROUND FLOOR, with Living, Dining and Kitchen. 2nd Living with 2 Bedrooms & Baths on 2nd Floor. NEW WOOD FLOOR in ground floor Living and all Bedrooms. Freshly painted. Kitchen has Granite Counters, tile floors, and all appliances. Washer & Dryer are INCLUDED in the Lease Price. Neighborhood Security Patrol included by HOA. Applicants must use TAR Lease Application; application fee is $50 for each Adult over 18 for credit & background check. Minimum 12 months lease, but longer terms available.