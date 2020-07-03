All apartments in Irving
/
Irving, TX
/
1925 Durham Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1925 Durham Street

1925 Durham Street · No Longer Available
Location

1925 Durham Street, Irving, TX 75062
Arts District

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We've redone this single family home and converted into a masterpiece. Featuring major renovations including 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2 car garage. Open floor concept with wood floors throughout the home. Large living room area that can easily accommodate all your holiday parties and family nights. Kitchen featuring modern stainless steel appliances and new granite countertops. Bedrooms all feature spacious closets, plenty of sunlit windows, and generous floor space for all your family members and guests. The backyard is a gem with plenty of space, tall trees, and fenced in yard for your kids and pets. House has new plumbing, electric, water line, 410 A AC unit, fly wood, paint and new 30 year roof.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 Durham Street have any available units?
1925 Durham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 Durham Street have?
Some of 1925 Durham Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 Durham Street currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Durham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 Durham Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1925 Durham Street is pet friendly.
Does 1925 Durham Street offer parking?
Yes, 1925 Durham Street offers parking.
Does 1925 Durham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 Durham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 Durham Street have a pool?
No, 1925 Durham Street does not have a pool.
Does 1925 Durham Street have accessible units?
No, 1925 Durham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 Durham Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1925 Durham Street has units with dishwashers.

