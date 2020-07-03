1925 Durham Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

We've redone this single family home and converted into a masterpiece. Featuring major renovations including 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2 car garage. Open floor concept with wood floors throughout the home. Large living room area that can easily accommodate all your holiday parties and family nights. Kitchen featuring modern stainless steel appliances and new granite countertops. Bedrooms all feature spacious closets, plenty of sunlit windows, and generous floor space for all your family members and guests. The backyard is a gem with plenty of space, tall trees, and fenced in yard for your kids and pets. House has new plumbing, electric, water line, 410 A AC unit, fly wood, paint and new 30 year roof.