1910 Pymouth Dr. N

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated home ready to move in!!! - Come see this beautifully updated 3 bedroom home with one full bath. New Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen are just waiting for their first tenant. The full sized laundry room is located just off the kitchen. New carpet and paint throughout the homework wonderfully with the original wood floors. This lovely home is tucked away in a quiet little neighborhood just seconds from 183 access so you are convenient to all of the DFW area. Simple, clean, cozy and waiting for you!

This home also has a large, separate one car garage in back and a long drive way for plenty of off street parking. The spacious fenced in backyard is perfect for kids and pets to play or family time around the grill.

This home is professionally managed by Real Property Management Legend, with 24/7 monitoring for any and all maintenance issues.



Call today and schedule your appointment before this home is gone!



(RLNE5393874)