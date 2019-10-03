All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1811 E Grauwyler Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1811 E Grauwyler Road
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

1811 E Grauwyler Road

1811 East Grauwyler Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1811 East Grauwyler Road, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to a new updated condo in a quiet hidden part of Irving. This condo is located just off Loop 12 & Grauwyler with easy access to 35. Close to Dallas and not far from Arlington. Condo is move in ready includes full size washer, dryer and refrigerator. There is also plenty of storage. As you can see in photos this is a corner unit that is adjacent to the green space with mature trees. There is also plenty of parking and 2 assigned covered parking in rear. Enclosed patio for privacy just off the living room. This condo offers all bills paid including basic cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 E Grauwyler Road have any available units?
1811 E Grauwyler Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 E Grauwyler Road have?
Some of 1811 E Grauwyler Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 E Grauwyler Road currently offering any rent specials?
1811 E Grauwyler Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 E Grauwyler Road pet-friendly?
No, 1811 E Grauwyler Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1811 E Grauwyler Road offer parking?
Yes, 1811 E Grauwyler Road offers parking.
Does 1811 E Grauwyler Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1811 E Grauwyler Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 E Grauwyler Road have a pool?
No, 1811 E Grauwyler Road does not have a pool.
Does 1811 E Grauwyler Road have accessible units?
No, 1811 E Grauwyler Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 E Grauwyler Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1811 E Grauwyler Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI on Riverside
310 Gran Via
Irving, TX 75039
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W
Irving, TX 75063
Courtyards Of Roses
601 W Rochelle Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Olympus Las Colinas
692 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Newport Apartments
3466 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Alesio Urban Center
385 E Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Allura
6445 Love Dr
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas