1811 E Grauwyler Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to a new updated condo in a quiet hidden part of Irving. This condo is located just off Loop 12 & Grauwyler with easy access to 35. Close to Dallas and not far from Arlington. Condo is move in ready includes full size washer, dryer and refrigerator. There is also plenty of storage. As you can see in photos this is a corner unit that is adjacent to the green space with mature trees. There is also plenty of parking and 2 assigned covered parking in rear. Enclosed patio for privacy just off the living room. This condo offers all bills paid including basic cable.