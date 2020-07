Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher refrigerator

Move in ready! Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Features hardwood floors throughout with open concept from living room and dining area. Granite countertops in kitchen with all appliances included. Large fenced in back yard with storage shed and patio area. Close to the Irving Arts Center, 10 minutes to Toyota Music Factory, and Irving Convention Center.