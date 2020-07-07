All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1703 Cooper Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1703 Cooper Drive
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:11 AM

1703 Cooper Drive

1703 Cooper Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1703 Cooper Drive, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bed 2 bath with big backyard - Property Id: 129556

The area is approximately 1200 SFT. It has spacious living area and bedrooms.

OPEN HOUSE on
Wednesday 6/12/2019, 6/13/2019 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM and
Thursday 6/13/2019 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM

* Apt. on First Floor

* 3 Bed room and 2 Bathroom

* Big Living Room

* Washer and Dryer hookup in garage.

* Completely remodeled.

* New Drywalls, Paint and tiles etc.

* Big Backyard

* Remodeled Kitchen (New stove, upgraded cabinets and counters etc.)

* 3 Ceiling Fans (one in each bedroom)

* Central AC

* New Blinds in all rooms

* Upgraded Garage

* New Garage Door with remote

* Beautifully landscaped front yard

* $ 1500.00 Rent and $ 1500.00 Security deposit

* 1 year Lease.

* Your small pet with extra deposit

Address: 1703 Cooper Drive, Irving TX 75061 call 1-THIS IS RENT (1-844 747 7368) or (Call 562 307 2966).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129556
Property Id 129556

(RLNE4951895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 Cooper Drive have any available units?
1703 Cooper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1703 Cooper Drive have?
Some of 1703 Cooper Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703 Cooper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1703 Cooper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 Cooper Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1703 Cooper Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1703 Cooper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1703 Cooper Drive offers parking.
Does 1703 Cooper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 Cooper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 Cooper Drive have a pool?
No, 1703 Cooper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1703 Cooper Drive have accessible units?
No, 1703 Cooper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 Cooper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1703 Cooper Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford Park
5342 Bond St
Irving, TX 75038
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy
Irving, TX 75039
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Las Colinas Heights Apartment Homes
3701 N O'Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161
Irving, TX 75039
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas