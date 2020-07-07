Amenities
3 bed 2 bath with big backyard - Property Id: 129556
The area is approximately 1200 SFT. It has spacious living area and bedrooms.
OPEN HOUSE on
Wednesday 6/12/2019, 6/13/2019 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM and
Thursday 6/13/2019 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
* Apt. on First Floor
* 3 Bed room and 2 Bathroom
* Big Living Room
* Washer and Dryer hookup in garage.
* Completely remodeled.
* New Drywalls, Paint and tiles etc.
* Big Backyard
* Remodeled Kitchen (New stove, upgraded cabinets and counters etc.)
* 3 Ceiling Fans (one in each bedroom)
* Central AC
* New Blinds in all rooms
* Upgraded Garage
* New Garage Door with remote
* Beautifully landscaped front yard
* $ 1500.00 Rent and $ 1500.00 Security deposit
* 1 year Lease.
* Your small pet with extra deposit
Address: 1703 Cooper Drive, Irving TX 75061 call 1-THIS IS RENT (1-844 747 7368) or (Call 562 307 2966).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129556
Property Id 129556
(RLNE4951895)