3 bed 2 bath with big backyard - Property Id: 129556



The area is approximately 1200 SFT. It has spacious living area and bedrooms.



OPEN HOUSE on

Wednesday 6/12/2019, 6/13/2019 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM and

Thursday 6/13/2019 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM



* Apt. on First Floor



* 3 Bed room and 2 Bathroom



* Big Living Room



* Washer and Dryer hookup in garage.



* Completely remodeled.



* New Drywalls, Paint and tiles etc.



* Big Backyard



* Remodeled Kitchen (New stove, upgraded cabinets and counters etc.)



* 3 Ceiling Fans (one in each bedroom)



* Central AC



* New Blinds in all rooms



* Upgraded Garage



* New Garage Door with remote



* Beautifully landscaped front yard



* $ 1500.00 Rent and $ 1500.00 Security deposit



* 1 year Lease.



* Your small pet with extra deposit



Address: 1703 Cooper Drive, Irving TX 75061 call 1-THIS IS RENT (1-844 747 7368) or (Call 562 307 2966).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129556

(RLNE4951895)