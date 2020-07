Amenities

Within Walking Distance to TJ Lee Elementary and Travis Middle School. Conveniently located near N. Story Rd and Victoria Park, Cottonwood Creek Park and near by shops and restaurants. This home features 4 bedrooms, over 1900 living sqft feet and 2 full baths. Cuddle up next to the wood burning fireplace in your living or enjoy the spacious back yard in the warmer days.