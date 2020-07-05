1616 Summer Place Circle

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

- This house qualifies for a $50 Rent Discount when rent is paid early for the coming month. The rent amount shown is the DISCOUNTED RATE.



On the inside, this house looks anything but 1965. Larger sized bedrooms so no one feels cramped. Formal Living Room at the Entry that can be a Bonus room or Home Office. The Kitchen, Dining and Living Rooms are all open for a spacious feel and great party place.



The house has been remodeled to have a modern, open concept feel. Counter tops in the kitchen and baths are natural granite. The bathrooms have ceramic tile flooring. Bedrooms have carpet. All other flooring is vinyl wood plank. Colors throughout the home are neutral and earth-tone to go with almost any decor.



This home has a two-car garage and privacy fenced yard.



(RLNE4484254)