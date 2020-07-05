All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1616 Summer Place Circle

1616 Summer Place Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1616 Summer Place Circle, Irving, TX 75062
Hillcrest Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- This house qualifies for a $50 Rent Discount when rent is paid early for the coming month. The rent amount shown is the DISCOUNTED RATE.

On the inside, this house looks anything but 1965. Larger sized bedrooms so no one feels cramped. Formal Living Room at the Entry that can be a Bonus room or Home Office. The Kitchen, Dining and Living Rooms are all open for a spacious feel and great party place.

The house has been remodeled to have a modern, open concept feel. Counter tops in the kitchen and baths are natural granite. The bathrooms have ceramic tile flooring. Bedrooms have carpet. All other flooring is vinyl wood plank. Colors throughout the home are neutral and earth-tone to go with almost any decor.

This home has a two-car garage and privacy fenced yard.

(RLNE4484254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Summer Place Circle have any available units?
1616 Summer Place Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 Summer Place Circle have?
Some of 1616 Summer Place Circle's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 Summer Place Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Summer Place Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Summer Place Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1616 Summer Place Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1616 Summer Place Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1616 Summer Place Circle offers parking.
Does 1616 Summer Place Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Summer Place Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Summer Place Circle have a pool?
No, 1616 Summer Place Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1616 Summer Place Circle have accessible units?
No, 1616 Summer Place Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Summer Place Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 Summer Place Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

