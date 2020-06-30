1605 W 8th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Clean, Clean, Clean, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1 car garage with opener. Large fenced yard with large covered patio. Beautiful treed and fenced lot. Granite countertops with stainless appliances. Fridge included. Natural wood floors in living area. Storm windows, large closets, clean and ready for occupancy. Credit, criminal, reference and employment confirmations required. No pets.... Each occupant 18+ credit and criminal check required for a fee of $45.00. 1st months rent and deposit required on movein.