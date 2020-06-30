All apartments in Irving
1605 W 8th Street

1605 West 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1605 West 8th Street, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Clean, Clean, Clean, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1 car garage with opener. Large fenced yard with large covered patio. Beautiful treed and fenced lot. Granite countertops with stainless appliances. Fridge included. Natural wood floors in living area. Storm windows, large closets, clean and ready for occupancy. Credit, criminal, reference and employment confirmations required. No pets.... Each occupant 18+ credit and criminal check required for a fee of $45.00. 1st months rent and deposit required on movein.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 W 8th Street have any available units?
1605 W 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 W 8th Street have?
Some of 1605 W 8th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 W 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1605 W 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 W 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1605 W 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1605 W 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1605 W 8th Street offers parking.
Does 1605 W 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 W 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 W 8th Street have a pool?
No, 1605 W 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1605 W 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 1605 W 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 W 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 W 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

