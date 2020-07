Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom, single story home in Graff Farms Irving. Packed with sleek features such as granite countertops and stainless steal appliances! This home also has a covered patio, fully landscaped yard with sprinkler system and many more! Easy access to the 183, George Bush Turnpike, and I-30. Central location to Dallas, Ft. Worth, DFW Airport, and Irving Mall. Come and see this beautiful home!!