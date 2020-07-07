1523 Bryant Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Ranch-style with 2 Car Garage and Carport! - Immaculately Cleaned and Ready for Move-in. This one will not last long! Open concept kitchen/living. Ceramic tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms.... beautiful home. Newly painted, new carpet, fenced backyard, trees in front and back. This 3 bedroom / 2 bath home has a very comfortable living feel to it. The natural bricks in the Kitchen around the oven give it that brick-oven wood fire feel.



This home has gas for the water heater and central air. Dryer connection and stove are electric. The cook top is INDUCTION.



Non-refundable Pet Fee for this home is $300 per pet.



(RLNE4974437)