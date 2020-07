Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Charming, well maintained single story home with 3 bed and 2 baths, features wood flooring in family room with built in book shelves and wood burning brick fireplace. Bright formal dining with ceramic flooring. Kitchen has updated granite counter top with stainless steel cooking range, microwave, refrigerator and sink with lots of cabinets for storing. Home is close to major highways and shopping places. PLEASE CONTACT AGENT FOR LINKS TO VIDEO TOUR AND 360 TOUR.