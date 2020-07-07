All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

145 Erling Lane

145 Erling Lane · No Longer Available
Location

145 Erling Lane, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New executive home in Waterside of Las Colinas! Spacious open and bright two story for families with 5 bedroom, 4.5 baths. Media and game upstairs, Master bedroom and study room is downstairs with cover outdoor living area
Upgrade features Naildown handscraped the grain-Red Oak, 12 feet height Themar tiles fireplace surround with shelves, Kitchen and master bath with beautiful quartz countertops, Gas cooktops, SS appliances, Tankless water heaters... more A MUST SEE!
Waterside has close to DFW Airport, Love Field and major highways.
And minutes to Champion trail, Park, Water street and Toyota entertainment music district.
This home has everything for the family and is perfect for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Erling Lane have any available units?
145 Erling Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 Erling Lane have?
Some of 145 Erling Lane's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Erling Lane currently offering any rent specials?
145 Erling Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Erling Lane pet-friendly?
No, 145 Erling Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 145 Erling Lane offer parking?
Yes, 145 Erling Lane offers parking.
Does 145 Erling Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Erling Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Erling Lane have a pool?
No, 145 Erling Lane does not have a pool.
Does 145 Erling Lane have accessible units?
No, 145 Erling Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Erling Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Erling Lane has units with dishwashers.

