145 Erling Lane

Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage fireplace microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven Property Amenities parking garage new construction

New executive home in Waterside of Las Colinas! Spacious open and bright two story for families with 5 bedroom, 4.5 baths. Media and game upstairs, Master bedroom and study room is downstairs with cover outdoor living area

Upgrade features Naildown handscraped the grain-Red Oak, 12 feet height Themar tiles fireplace surround with shelves, Kitchen and master bath with beautiful quartz countertops, Gas cooktops, SS appliances, Tankless water heaters... more A MUST SEE!

Waterside has close to DFW Airport, Love Field and major highways.

And minutes to Champion trail, Park, Water street and Toyota entertainment music district.

This home has everything for the family and is perfect for entertaining!