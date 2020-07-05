Want to live in a resort-like house with lake view on backyard! Lovely 2-story backs to Irving Lake-lrg bkyard slopes to lake & dock. Lrg liv rm-WBFP-open kit & dining area. Glass top stove-micro-brkfst bar & views of the lake. Study could be formal dining rm. Half bath down. Master up-bath has dual sink van-gard jet tub-shower-WIC. 3 add'l bdrms share hall bath. Large cover deck-bltin benches-wood fences on sides & open at the lake. Beautiful views. All furniture and appliances stay. Enjoy fishing in your own backyard. rent included furniture and appliance but will not repair or replace. Security Deposit is two month rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1423 Lakeshore Drive have any available units?
1423 Lakeshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1423 Lakeshore Drive have?
Some of 1423 Lakeshore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423 Lakeshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1423 Lakeshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.