All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1423 Lakeshore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1423 Lakeshore Drive
Last updated March 23 2020 at 12:15 PM

1423 Lakeshore Drive

1423 Lakeshore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1423 Lakeshore Drive, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Want to live in a resort-like house with lake view on backyard! Lovely 2-story backs to Irving Lake-lrg bkyard slopes to lake & dock. Lrg liv rm-WBFP-open kit & dining area. Glass top stove-micro-brkfst bar & views of the lake. Study could be formal dining rm. Half bath down. Master up-bath has dual sink van-gard jet tub-shower-WIC. 3 add'l bdrms share hall bath. Large cover deck-bltin benches-wood fences on sides & open at the lake. Beautiful views. All furniture and appliances stay. Enjoy fishing in your own backyard. rent included furniture and appliance but will not repair or replace. Security Deposit is two month rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 Lakeshore Drive have any available units?
1423 Lakeshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1423 Lakeshore Drive have?
Some of 1423 Lakeshore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423 Lakeshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1423 Lakeshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 Lakeshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1423 Lakeshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1423 Lakeshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1423 Lakeshore Drive offers parking.
Does 1423 Lakeshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1423 Lakeshore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 Lakeshore Drive have a pool?
No, 1423 Lakeshore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1423 Lakeshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1423 Lakeshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 Lakeshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1423 Lakeshore Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest at Las Colinas
871 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Aleo at North Glen Apartments by Cortland
7904 N Glen Dr
Irving, TX 75063
The Colony
3321 Coker St
Irving, TX 75062
Hidden Ridge Apartments
1290 Hidden Ridge Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Trails of Towne Lake
1147 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Woodland Hills
3541 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas