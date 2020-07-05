1423 Lakeshore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Want to live in a resort-like house with lake view on backyard! Lovely 2-story backs to Irving Lake-lrg bkyard slopes to lake & dock. Lrg liv rm-WBFP-open kit & dining area. Glass top stove-micro-brkfst bar & views of the lake. Study could be formal dining rm. Half bath down. Master up-bath has dual sink van-gard jet tub-shower-WIC. 3 add'l bdrms share hall bath. Large cover deck-bltin benches-wood fences on sides & open at the lake. Beautiful views. All furniture and appliances stay. Enjoy fishing in your own backyard. rent included furniture and appliance but will not repair or replace. Security Deposit is two month rent.