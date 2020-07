Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace oven

Come see this wonderfully redone 3 BR, 2.5 BA home featuring all new windows, HVAC, plumbing, electric, flooring, granite and appliances! We are roommate friendly and pet friendly with additional deposits. Close to schools, shopping and parks! All yard work is included in rent!