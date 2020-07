Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful home has been completely updated! With 3 bedrooms each with walk-in closets, 2 full baths and a tall privacy fence, you will feel right at home. This home is centrally located between 183 and I30 and minutes away from shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues. It is move-in ready and a must see! Pets on a case by case basis.