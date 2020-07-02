1319 Lakeridge Lane

Amenities

Stunning East facing home in the Hollows of Valley Ranch. You will love the high ceilings, the open kitchen, a formal dining room perfect for entertaining. All new stainless steel appliances granite countertops, a great island, you will love this kitchen. Loads of cabinets and counterspace. All 4 bedrooms are big. Split bedrooms. The master has lots of natural lights, has a huge bath with jetted tub, separate vanities, separate shower. Private Beautiful backyard. Covered patio. No neighbors in the back. This is the one!