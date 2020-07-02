All apartments in Irving
Last updated July 2 2019 at 9:28 PM

1319 Lakeridge Lane

1319 Lakeridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1319 Lakeridge Lane, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Stunning East facing home in the Hollows of Valley Ranch. You will love the high ceilings, the open kitchen, a formal dining room perfect for entertaining. All new stainless steel appliances granite countertops, a great island, you will love this kitchen. Loads of cabinets and counterspace. All 4 bedrooms are big. Split bedrooms. The master has lots of natural lights, has a huge bath with jetted tub, separate vanities, separate shower. Private Beautiful backyard. Covered patio. No neighbors in the back. This is the one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 Lakeridge Lane have any available units?
1319 Lakeridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1319 Lakeridge Lane have?
Some of 1319 Lakeridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 Lakeridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1319 Lakeridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 Lakeridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1319 Lakeridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1319 Lakeridge Lane offer parking?
No, 1319 Lakeridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1319 Lakeridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1319 Lakeridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 Lakeridge Lane have a pool?
No, 1319 Lakeridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1319 Lakeridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1319 Lakeridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 Lakeridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1319 Lakeridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

